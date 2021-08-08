ScS Group (LON:SCS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ScS Group stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Thursday. ScS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 150.26 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The stock has a market cap of £118.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

