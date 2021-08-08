Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.73. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

