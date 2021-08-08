SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $16.24 on Friday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 191,764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 84.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184,789 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 30.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 35.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 123,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

