SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $77.00 Price Target at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.95% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $47,187,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $17,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 222.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 163,676 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.