Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

LON STB opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £256.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,134. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,389.97 ($18.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

