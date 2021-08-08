Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.910-$3.080 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.91-3.08 EPS.

Shares of SEM stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.20. 972,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,767. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

