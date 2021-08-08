Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Shares of SRE opened at $132.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

