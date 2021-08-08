Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.
Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 711,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.43.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
