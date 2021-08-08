Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 711,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

