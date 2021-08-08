Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Raised to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 168.70 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.32. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of £707.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.