Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $73.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

