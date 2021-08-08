Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,253 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

