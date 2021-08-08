Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

