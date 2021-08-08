Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

