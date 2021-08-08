Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.