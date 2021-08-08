Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

