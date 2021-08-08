Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,039 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IGF opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.