Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $189.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.56. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $160.26 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

