Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 254,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in KeyCorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY opened at $20.33 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

