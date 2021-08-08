Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

LON:SRP opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

