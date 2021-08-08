Sether Price Tops $0.0303 on Major Exchanges (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Sether coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sether has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Sether has a total market capitalization of $609,786.04 and $742.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.47 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00098709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

