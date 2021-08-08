Shadows (DOWS) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Shadows has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.88 or 0.00817619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00098318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039491 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

