Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

Shares of Sharp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.41. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

