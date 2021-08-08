Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $19,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.82. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

