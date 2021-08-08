Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $19,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $412,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $30.20 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.