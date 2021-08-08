Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $5.69 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $457,531.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.69 or 0.00013096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00135632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,466.63 or 1.00016703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.38 or 0.00785505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.