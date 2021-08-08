Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
FOUR traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.87. 1,050,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,579. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.
In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,044 shares of company stock valued at $57,856,574 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
