Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FOUR traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.87. 1,050,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,579. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,044 shares of company stock valued at $57,856,574 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

