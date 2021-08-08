Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

NYSE FOUR opened at $89.87 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 673,044 shares of company stock valued at $57,856,574. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.