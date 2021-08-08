Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €180.00 ($211.76) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €190.00 ($223.53).

SAE opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -103.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

