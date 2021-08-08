Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €180.00 ($211.76) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €190.00 ($223.53).

SAE opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -103.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

