Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 118.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SHBI opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

