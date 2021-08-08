Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 299.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.