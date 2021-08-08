Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 21.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 504,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

