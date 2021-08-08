SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Trading Down 8.5%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was down 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 255,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 421,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.31 price target on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20.

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 2018.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.