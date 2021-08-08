Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

