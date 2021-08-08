SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Senior Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of SUNS opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Senior Investment (SUNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.