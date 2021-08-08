SmartKey Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.43 or 0.00816306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00098939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039411 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

