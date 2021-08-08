SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In the first quarter 2021, SmileDirectClub achieved 8% sequential growth in total revenues, in line with its long-term target. The company is currently expanding its teledentistry platform to dental and orthodontic offices through a collaborative model. A series of cutting-edge innovations, strategic distribution and insurance partnerships are added positives. On the flip side, the company’s first-quarter adjusted loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Financing revenues were down. The company incurred operating loss in the quarter. A highly leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. We are also worried about the impact of the recent systems outage caused by a cyber attack, which will have an adverse impact on its second-quarter revenues. Over the past three months, shares of SmileDirectClub have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDC. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

