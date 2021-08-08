Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

SMFKY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

SMFKY stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.91.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

