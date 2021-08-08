SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005536 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

