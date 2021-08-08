Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

