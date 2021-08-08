Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. Rotork has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

