Sogou (SOGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

SOGO opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.26. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61.

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

