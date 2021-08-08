Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $204.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

