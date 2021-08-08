Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAH opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

