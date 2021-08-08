Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 119,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

