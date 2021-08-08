Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,925 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Honeywell International makes up about 0.3% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $229.68. 1,327,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.21.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

