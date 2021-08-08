Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,108 Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.25. 4,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.24. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $204.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

