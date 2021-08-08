Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $57.86. 14,888,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,407,877. The company has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.