Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1,188.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145,233 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 818,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.86. 741,570 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.