Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $60.29. 3,109,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

