Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 893 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $14,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,542. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 429,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

